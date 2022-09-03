ELLA AND JULIET VISIT GIRLS ON FIRE

On Friday 12th August, Tullibigeal Central School students, Ella Waters and Juliet King travelled to West Wyalong to participate in ‘Girls on Fire’.

Tullibigeal was there alongside three other schools; Henry Lawson High, West Wyalong High and Distance Ed.

Juliet and Ella experienced going into a black shipping container that was full of smoke, simulating a house fire. The girls had to find a dummy and save it from the building. They also took apart a car with the Jaws of Life and checked out a firetruck.

“Thank you to Miss Foy for taking us, we had a great day!!” read a post on the Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.