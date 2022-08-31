ELITE 3.0 TAKE OUT FAST FIVE NETBALL TITLE

Elite 3.0 have taken out the Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 Fast Five Netball title.

They defeated Paddy’s Warriors in a close contest on Wednesday, 17 August. The final scoreline was 42 to 34.

“What a game it was!” Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 Manager Brayden Davis said.

“Paddy’s Warriors came out firing and jumped to an early lead at the end of the first quarter leading 11-8.

“The second quarter was even closer with both teams going goal for goal, but Elite got the lead back at the half time break leading 20-19.

“From there Elite slowly built a nice lead and led 26-31 at the three-quarter break.

“Some exceptional two-point shooting from Ryan Goodsell and Triston Ross proving to be the winning factor with Elite taking it out with a 42-34 win!

“Congratulations to both sides for what was one of the best Grand Finals a lot have watched and to Elite 3.0 for making it back-to-back championships!”

Mia Noll was named Player of the Grand Final, with Hayley Ireland and Triston Ross both playing an amazing game to be in the running.

Melissa Rees umpired the Grand Final and numerous other matches, while Melissa Barby also gave ongoing support to the Competition. Sophie Jones and Naomi Worland also helped out with umpiring games.

“A huge thank you goes to Melissa Rees who on her Birthday umpired the Grand Final!” Brayden stated.

“Mel umpired the Finals and multiple Round games throughout the competition also!

“Melissa Barby for her ongoing support and help with the umpiring!

“Sophie Jones and Naomi Worland who helped umpiring during the round games, with this usually being at short notice!”

Best and Fairest for the Competition was Paul Golya with 15 points. Best and Fairest Runner Up went to Eloise Ward who polled 12 points.

Brayden added it was great to see so many people participating in a local indoor sports competition.

“Lastly a big thanks to all teams for yet another successful Indoor Competition!” he said.

“We really hope to see some familiar and new faces for our up-and-coming Tri-Sports Competition that is planned to go ahead next.”