ELI SHOWS GREAT GOLFING SKILLS

Condobolin Public School student Eli Heffernan represented Western Region at the Primary Schools Sports Association Primary Golf competition recently.

Brighton Lakes and Barden Ridge had many challenges not seen in Condobolin, with bunkers and water everywhere, but Eli accepted and excelled as each test was put in front of him.

“On the 5 and 6 September I played at Brighton Lakes in Moorebank and on Wednesday I played at The Ridge in Barden Ridge,” he told an Assembly on Friday, 9 September.

“Every day I had to get up at Six in the morning to get to the course by 7am. It was a ten-minute drive to the first course and a thirty-minute drive to the second.

“At Brighton Lakes the clubhouse was massive, the greens were much faster than Condo obviously.

“On Brighton Lakes there were sixteen out of eighteen holes that had water on it. They also had a lot of bunkers which Condo have none of.

“The first day was an ambrose that means our team of four made up of western and two kids from the Hunter. We all hit, then we take the best ball, and all hit from there. Our team of four won the net which means we take our handicap off of our stroke score. The first course was so cool because it went under the M5 motorway.

“The second two days were individual events.

“The kids I played with were great and I made a couple good friends. On the second day I hit my best ever shot on a par three and hit it to 195 centimetres.

“The third day brought a lot of new challenges considering it was a whole new course and the greens were so fast.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am very grateful for it to come along.

“As I enjoyed this opportunity it will encourage me to continue to pursue at a higher level of golf.

“I would like to publicly thank mum and dad for taking me and their support along the way.”

Eli displayed strong, smart, and proud behaviour at all times.

“Well done on this fantastic achievement Eli, we are all very proud of you!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.