ELI SHOWS CRICKET SKILLS

Condobolin Public School student Eli Heffernan was very busy playing in the Western Team at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association competition recently. They played Combined Independent Schools first up, and while showing great determination, were defeated. Then they took on North West, which ended up being described as an epic match. After batting first, Western were able to defend their total to come away winners in the last over. “Well done Eli! We look forward to some match recaps when you get back to school!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.