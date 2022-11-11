ELI CHOSEN IN WESTERN REGION CRICKET TEAM

Condobolin Public School student Eli Heffernan loves to play cricket.

He represented Western Region at the Primary School Sports Association Cricket Carnival recently, where he showed skills, determination and great sportsmanship.

Gaining selection was challenging but rewarding, according to Eli.

“To get to the state carnival I needed to trial earlier in the year at Dubbo,” he told students at an assembly recently.

“It went for four hours with a morning and an afternoon session.

“I didn’t expect to get into the Western team so I was very surprised and grateful for the opportunity.

“We played from the 11 to the 14 October at Dubbo.

“We played at Victoria Park on the first day, which is the best cricket field in Dubbo. It even had dressing sheds.

“We played CIS which is Combined Independant Schools. We won the toss and sent them into bat. They had two really good openers and they had a 200 run partnership.

“We managed to get one of them out for 43 and then the next for 83.

“I wicket kept for twenty overs and they ended up at 260 or thereabouts.

“We weren’t feeling too confident but our openers did pretty well and took the shine off the ball and then our best batter went in at three and batted really well for his 44.

“I was batting at eight and when I went in to bat the game was already out of reach so I didn’t have much pressure.

“I went in hit a four and a couple of twos and then got out for seven.

“The dressing sheds were pretty quiet after the game.”

Although Eli and the Western team were disheartened by the first match, they regrouped and were rearing to go when it came to the second game.

“The second day we were meant to play at Lady Cutler 4 against North West but the pitch was too wet, so we went to play on a synthetic pitch across the road,” he explained.

“Again, we won the toss and chose to bat again. The openers did well, one got out for four and the other one got out for 38.

“Our third batter got 84 and put us in the game.

“I came in at five and kept the better batter on strike, then sadly got out to a really silly shot.

“We scored 150 or so and felt pretty confident going out to field.

“We started off pretty well and got a quick wicket. Then they started to get a roll on and we dropped our heads.

“Anyway, the last 10 overs were very stressful. We got to the last over and they needed five runs.

“We got to the last ball, and they only needed one to tie. They got the run but they ran short, so we ended up winning on a short run.

“That night we went to the Garden Hotel for a team dinner, and it was really fun.”

The Western Team and Eli continued to learn from their matches and were keen to have fun and be competitive.

“The next day we played on Lady Cutler 2 against Sydney East. We lost the toss and were sent into bat.” Eli said.

“Our openers went all right we ended up getting 37 and they chased it down in 15 overs.

“The last day got called off because all of the fields were way too wet.

“Again, I would like to thank my parents for taking me to all my sports and never complaining about the length of the trip.”