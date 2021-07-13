EIGHT BEAUTIFUL YOUNG LADIES MAKE THEIR DEBUT

The 25th Combined Anglican Church and St Joseph’s P and F Debutante Ball was held on Saturday, 19 June.

Eight young ladies made their debut on the night. Father Brian Schmalkuche, Priest in Charge of All Saints Anglican Church received the debutantes. Father Brian was accompanied by Matron of Honour for the 2021 Ball, Mrs Jan Lewis.

St Joseph’s P and F President and Treasurer Mr Gerard Elias and Mrs Nicole Leighton were also part of the official party.

There were apologies from Mrs Judith Ryan, Principal of St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin and Father Getulio, Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Attending the debutantes on the evening were a gorgeous young couple, the Ball’s flowergirl and pageboy. The beautiful Flowergirl was Gabrielle Curry and she was accompanied by handsome Page-Boy, Charlie Worthington.

Gabrielle is the daughter of Daniel Curry and Lisa Watt and Charlie is the son of Scott and Vanessa Worthington.

Gabrielle’s gorgeous dress had a satin bodice with layered tulle skirt which features beautiful flower embellishments. Her dress is finished off with a tiara and her sparkly shoes.

Charlie was outfitted to match the debutante’s partners. Like Charlie they were attired in black single breasted dinner suits. The coats have a satin lapelled collar and their suits are teamed with white wing-collar shirts accessorized with black vests and bow ties and a white satin pocket handkerchief.

The first debutante of the 2021 Ball was Brittany Jones, who was partnered by Luke Marsh. Brittany is the daughter of Darran and Dianne Jones and Luke is the son of Warwick Marsh and Fe Redenbach.

Brittany wore an A-line, full length flowing off white organza, layered gown. The gown features delicate floral lace on the bodice, an open back and is finished with a soft flowing organza back bow.

Cailin Glasson was the second debutante of the evening. She was partnered by Harry May.

Cailin is the daughter of Jamie Glasson and Alinta Atkinson and Harry is the son of Mick and Tanya May.

Cailin wore an elegant mermaid style gown, with a lace bodice and fitted crepe skirt. The lace of the bodice frames the v neckline and carries through into an open lace up back.

Molly Stubberfield was partnered by Callum Wald and was the third debutante presented on the night. She is the daughter of Greg and Tracey Stubberfield. Callum is the son of Hamish and Penny Wald.

Molly chose an A-line gown that featured delicate lace over delustered satin with a sweetheart neckline and shoestring straps. A fine satin band around the waist allows the skirt to fall to the floor elegantly.

Marissa Hoskins was the fourth debutante of the evening. She was partnered by Corey Herbert.

Marissa and Corey are the children of Corey Herbert and Kristi Hoskins.

Marissa wore a Tania Olsen lace and tulle gown. The v neck gown features a detailed bodice with lace detailing gracefully blending into the top of the tulle skirt. A feature of Marissa’s gown is the lace embroidery flowing down to the floor length skirt. The sweetheart neckline is visible through the lace detailing on the bodice.

Caitlin Keen was partnered by Riley Keen, and was the fifth debutante to be presented.

Caitlin and Riley are the children of Russell and Elizabeth Keen.

Caitlin wore a stunning gown by Jadore Dresses. This full-length evening gown is crafted out of satin. The open back dress features a dramatic straight neckline, thin shoulder straps and asymmetric gathering across the bodice that adds texture and sophistication to this simple elegant style that falls into a hugging mermaid style silhouette/skirt.

Tahlia Haworth was partnered by Jay Haworth. She was the sixth debutante to be presented on the night.

Tahlia is the daughter of Helena Hutchings and Luke Haworth, and Jay is the son of Maree and James Haworth.

Tahlia chose an elegant gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, chiffon underlay which is finished with a one shoulder lace overlay which fell softly to the floor.

Chontelle Dargin, was the seventh debutante presented to Father Scmalkuche and Mrs Lewis. Chontelle was partnered by Kaiden Atkinson.

Chontelle is the daughter of Megan Dargin and Kaiden is the son of Timothy Atkinson and Sharon Dargin.

Chontelle’s elegant Jadore floor length gown featured an intricately beaded bodice. The fitted bodice is beaded with diamantes and silver seed beads and was complimented with a beautiful full tulle skirt.

The final debutante of the evening was Shaylee Saunders. Shaylee was partnered by Jeremiah Hudson.

Shaylee is the daughter of Shannon Saunders and Jessica Davies and Jeremiah is the son of Matthew Hudson and Alicia May Powell.

Shaylees’s elegant gown featured a fitted bodice with one shoulder strap. The flowing silk skirt fell from the bodice, softly to the floor.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the debutantes and their partners showcased their Presentation Dance, a variation of the Pride of Erin. Louise Moore worked expertly with the debutantes and their partners to create a graceful performance.

Father Smalkuche then addressed the crowd and declared the Ball officially open. Brittany Jones, accompanied by her partner Luke Marsh, responded on behalf of the debutantes.

“I thank all the debutantes and organizing committee on behalf of Louise, Jo, Gabrielle, and Charlie – thank you for your kind words and thoughtful gifts. I know I can speak for them when I say that we have all thoroughly enjoyed our participation in this year’s presentation. The girls and their partners have all been an absolute delight,” Emcee for the Ball, Hannah Ridley said.

“Another special thanks to the committee, Jan, Nicole,and Helen. It has been a privilege to work with this efficient team.”

The traditional cutting of the Debutante Cake was done by Caitlin Keen and her partner Riley Keen. The beautiful cake was generously made by Caitlin and Riley’s Mum, Elizabeth.