Tullibigeal Central School celebrated EdWeek 2022 on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of August.

Tuesday 2nd consisted of open classrooms from 10am, which was followed by morning tea at 11-11:30. Parents, carers, families and community members were invited to attend the morning activities.

Day 2, Wednesday 3rd August, Australian Paralympic Alpine skier, Josh Hanlon, spoke to the students via a zoom chat. Josh is from neighbouring town, Weethalle, but both he and his family have been involved in the Tullibigeal football team and community in the past.

Josh spoke to the school about the things he has overcome in life and told them all about his inspirational journey.

Day 3, Thursday 4th August, the school held a dress up day, the theme being ‘What you want to be when you grow up’.

There was a wide variety of careers shown.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.