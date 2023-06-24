EDUCATORS USE CREATIVITY

National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia. During the Term Two Staff Development Day, Condobolin Public School staff were asked to decorate a leaf to contribute to a special artwork. “This artwork will be hung in the front office and represents staff working together to enhance the education of all our students,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Staff worked together to develop a shared Acknowledgement of country that will be shared once finalised.” During National Reconciliation Week, students participated in lessons around Reconciliation week and the theme ‘Be a Voice for Generations’. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.