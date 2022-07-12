EDUCATIONAL EXPO AT TAFE

On Wednesday 15th June, Cobar TAFE held an Educational Expo.

“Firstly I am so very grateful to our wonderful community, school and industry that came throughout the day and evening and looked at what we can do and are all about. Thank you all! I really can’t express how thankful I am to everyone for the support we have had since we opened, it has been amazing!” read a post on the TAFE NSW Cobar Facebook page.

“Thank you to the wonderful teachers, industry specialists and TAFE NSW staff who travelled out to Cobar to help us with our day! I am so glad you were all there for the day and help make it a success!

“Thank you Lyn, Ann P, Ann H and Steve for running our coffee van for the day! These are some of our wonderful Barista students! And they were the best. Thank you so much also to Leonie, your Welcome to Country was amazing!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: TAFE NSW Cobar Facebook Page.