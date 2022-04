Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre held an Easter Hat Parade on Wednesday, 6 April. “Children were proud (and a little shy) to show off their unique creations,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “A day made even more enjoyable by the presence of our families. “And of course, one big blue bunny.” Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.