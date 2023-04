Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup ended for Term One on Tuesday, 4 April. They finished off with a fun-filled morning and plenty of Easter celebrations. They all had a great time showcasing their Easter Hats to Condobolin Public School Class KB. All parents and carers did such a wonderful job at putting these hats together – very clever,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.