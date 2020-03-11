Earthworks at Gum Bend Lake

Earthworks is underway at Gum Bend Lake in Condobolin.

Lachlan Shire Council made the difficult decision not to fill the lake in August last year, however committed to maintaining the freedom camping area and the area around the amenities.

Earthworks and dredging are being undertaken in the lake bed which will remove aquatic weeds and reconstruct leaking areas in order to reduce water loss when the lake is refilled, as water becomes available.

These works are designed to level the lake’s base and remove sludge which has built up over the last 30 years since the lake was built. The edges are being reconstructed to reduce slope erosion and the island is being reshaped to introduce “shallows” for bird habitat.

The works, are being completed by a number of local contractors and suppliers, and are being funded by Lachlan Shire Council, who has given the project a budget of $125,000.

It is expected the works should be finalised by the end of March.