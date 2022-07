On Friday, 1 July Condobolin Public School students Eli Heffernan (LEFT) and Baden Riley (RIGHT) competed in the Western Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Golf trial at Mudgee. The weather was cold and raining, but the duo represented their school and community with pride. Both Eli and Baden displayed strong, smart and proud behaviour. Eli was successful in selection and will now play at the state level later in the year. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.