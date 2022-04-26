DTT COMPLETE GATOR TRAINING

Down the Track participants have completed Gator training.

The group completed Gator farm vehicle training with Tocal Agricultural College.

“I don’t think anything compares to getting out in our red dust classroom getting covered in dust and doing some hands-on learning!” a post on the Down the Track Facebook Page read.

“This is what it’s all about, changing the approach to change the outcome!

“Well done to our crew, the effort that you all put in was nothing short of impressive.

“Shine bright you legends, we’re so proud!” the post concluded.