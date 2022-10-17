The Ivanhoe Truck, Tractor, Car and Bike Show was just held over the October long weekend.

The show began in 2019 thanks to local, Allan Carmichael. Allan wanted to bring the community together because ‘the dry times’ had been relentless and he wanted everyone to come together, raise funds and show off some of their prized possessions.

This year the show was funded by the NSW Government and Central Darling Shire Council, thanks to the Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program.

Source and Image Credits: Ivanhoe Dry Times Truck, Tractor, Car and Bike Show Facebook Page.