DRIVERS URGED TO SLOW DOWN FOR MOO-VING LIVESTOCK

Local Land Services is reminding drivers to slow down when approaching livestock that are being moved along public roads.

Following wet conditions and floods across large parts of NSW, many producers are needing to move livestock to safer ground, which can require them to travel across and along public roads. Local Land Services Business Partner, Travelling Stock Reserves, Bridget Bartlett said it is important drivers obey the warning signs and the conditions to avoid an unnecessary accident. “Both drovers and drivers have a responsibility when it comes to keeping our roads safe,” Ms Bartlett said.

“Drovers with the correct permit have the right to move livestock on public roads and are required to display signs so motorists are warned of the upcoming hazard.

“These warning signs are put up for a reason, to let drivers know they need to slow down.

“Livestock can be unpredictable, particularly when being moved on unfamiliar territory, so when you see stock moving signs, be aware, reduce your speed, stay alert and brake safely.

“The last thing we want to see is an accident involving a drover, livestock or their working dogs that could’ve been easily avoided had a driver taken the care needed when driving past livestock.” Before moving livestock along public roads, drovers are required to gain a permit from Local Land Services.

When stock are grazing or moving near or on a road, drovers must display approved black and yellow warning signs.

In one of these stock zones, drivers must give way to stock and all other animals and any vehicle accompanying the stock.

The owner or person in charge of the stock on the public road must ensure, as far as practicable, that the stock do not pose a hazard to any person, animal or vehicle on the road.

Stock warning signs are available from your nearest Local Land Services office. For more information, call 1300 795 299.

