DRAFT PLAN ON DISPLAY

By Melissa Blewitt

Local residents can now have their say on Lachlan Shire Council’s Draft 2021-2022 Operational Plan, Budget, Revenue Policy and Fees and Charges.

The complete document is now available on the Lachlan Shire Council website (www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au) for 28 days of public exhibition.

Copies are also available at the Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo Council administration offices, Tottenham Post Office, Burcher Post Office, Tullibigeal Co-op, Fifield Hotel and the Albert Rabbit Trap Hotel.

Council invites the residents of Lachlan Shire to review the proposed document and provide feedback in the form of a written submission to the General Manager, Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216 Condobolin, or via email to council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au

Submissions will be accepted until 5pm on 11 of June 2021.

All feedback received will be reviewed before the final Operational Plan and Budget is presented to Council for adoption.

For any enquiries, please contact the responsible officer Director Corporate and Community Services Karen Pegler on 02 6895 1900.