DRAFT BUSH FIRE PRONE LAND MAP NOW ON PUBLIC EXHIBITION

The Lachlan Shire Council’s draft Bush Fire Prone Land Map (BFPLM) is now on public exhibition.

It will be on public exhibition for a minimum period of 28 days between 25 May 2022 and 23 June 2022.

“The Map has been prepared and updated by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to identify areas at risk of bushfire in the Shire,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council on 30 May said.

“The BFPLM, under the Guide for Bush Fire Prone Land Mapping (Version 5b) (NSW Rural Fire Service 2015), is required to be reviewed at least every five years.

“Bushfires present a great risk across the country. The intensity of recent fires throughout Australia has shown the need to have current mapping and policy to reduce the risk to life and property.”

“Council is required to have current bushfire-prone land mapping under amendments to the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 and is legally obliged to complete the mapping within the legislated timeframes,” Lachlan Shire Council’s Director Environment, Tourism, Economic Development Jon Shillito explained.

“The identification of bushfire-prone land is important for the building approval process as certain safeguards need to be taken to minimise the risk of fire. New developments need to be appropriately located and designed for the level of bushfire threat they are exposed to.”

To ensure that the mapping provides the best outcomes for the community and Council, an independent and accredited bushfire consultant was engaged to review the mapping.

A fact sheet has been prepared with the draft BFPLM, covering a number of key items and is available as part of the exhibition material.

All documents can be found on Council’s website https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/council/public-exhibition.aspx

For further information or clarification, please contact Lachlan Shire Council’s Environment, Tourism and Economic Development Department on (02) 6895 1950.