DR CHANDANA LEAVING BUT BRENSHAW MEDICAL CENTRE NOT CLOSING ITS DOORS

By Anne Coffey

Over the last few weeks rumours have been circulating in town that Brenshaw Medical Centre is to close.

This is not true.

It is true that Dr Chandana is leaving. Brenshaw is currently in negotiations with a Dr to replace him.

The Argus contacted Jacki Shaw, Principal of Brenshaw Medical, who said “Brenshaw Medical isn’t closing, yes Dr Chandana is leaving to move closer to his family, but we are in talks with a new VMO GP, who will hopefully be starting at the end of May, this is when Dr Chandana is due to leave.”

“My goal is, and always has been, to aim for three full time doctors. Now restrictions are opening up, our Allied Health/specialist services will be returning.

“I would like to get feedback from the community on potentially extending the clinic opening hours once or twice a week, or even for a few hours on Saturdays.

“If the community would like to leave a comment for or against on our Twitter or Facebook page, this would help make us get a better grasp on what the community would like to do.” Ms Shaw continued.

If anyone is interested in seeing extended hours at the Medical Centre please feel free to leave a comment on their Facebook page.

If you are unable to use Facebook and would like to make a comment on extended hours please feel free to ring the Centre.