DR BARDAWIL, SUE AND DYLAN’S CONTRIBUTIONS RECOGNISED

Doctor Khaled Bardawil from Lake Cargelligo has been named Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year for 2022.

Sue Nicholls from Tottenham took out the Lachlan Shire Community Service (Australia Day Award) and Dylan Bendall from Tullibigeal was recognised with the Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Other nominees for the Lachlan Shire Council 2022 NSW Local Citizen of the Year Awards included Pascale Bardawil (Lake Cargelligo), Narelle Hayward (Lake Cargelligo), Sue Nicholls (Tottenham), Geoff Chase (Tottenham), Dylan Bendall (Tullibigeal), and Margaret McCarten (Lake Cargelligo).

The Welcome to Country was given by Elvina Kelly and Adam Kerezsy sang the National Anthem.

The awards were presented to the winners on Australia Day (26 January) by Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Australia Day Ambassador Donna Burton at the Sail and Power Boat Club, on the foreshore of the spectacular Lake Cargelligo. Winners and nominees were recognised for their exceptional contribution and outstanding service to the local community.

Dr Bardawil was nominated for his outstanding service as General Practitioner to the Lake Cargelligo and the surrounding areas. In 2021, Dr Bardawil played a major role in coordinating the immunisation of the local community against COVID-19. Dr Bardawil and his team worked around the clock to protect the community.

Mrs Nicholl’s extensive contribution to the Tottenham community, saw her nominated for the Australia Day Award. Sue is a passionate advocate for the Tottenham community and is an active member of several committees, and is a tireless volunteer helper.

Dylan Bendall, Lachlan Shire Sportsperson of the Year 2022, is a talented sportsperson, who leads by example on and off the field, and is dedicated to several sporting clubs and associations in Tullibigeal and beyond.

“The awards recognise the exceptional contributions, hard work, and determination of individuals, groups and organisations in making a positive difference in our Shire. On behalf of Council and the community, I would like to extend my congratulations to Dr Khaled, Sue and Dylan. I would also like to congratulate all award nominees for their incredible contributions and commitment to making our Shire a great place to live,” Mayor Medcald stated.

Australia Day at Lake Cargelligo got off to a great start, with a free hearty community breakfast on offer at the Sail and Power Boat Club.

A highlight of the morning was the address by Australia Day Ambassador Ms Burton and a message from the Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, who joined the celebrations.

Ambassador Donna, is an astronomer and science communicator, and is passionate about astronomy and has made it her life’s work.

She was recognised for being the first Australian woman to discover two comets and shared her knowledge and ancient stories of the sky to inspire and enthuse the audience – which she certainly did.

At the conclusion of the official part of the event at the Sail and Power Boat Club, Mayor Medcalf, Mr Coulton and Ms Burton all enjoyed a boat ride around the beautiful Lake.

Then, those gathered headed to the Lake Cargelligo Memorial Swimming Pool for the official opening of the new amenities block by Mr Coulton and an afternoon of fun and activities.

In other parts of the shire, Condobolin Swimming Pool was the place to be, with free BBQ, activities, and the Des Manwaring OAM Relay Race.

At Tullibigeal the Progress Association hosted a free community lunch event, featuring an Australia Day address by Ambassador Ms Burton, and the Mayfield Hotel rolled out an action-packed program.

While the Burcher Hotel hosted a free BBQ.

In the north, Tottenham Memorial Swimming Pool was a hive of activity, with free entertainment, activities, and BBQ dinner followed by the presentation of the Tottenham Australia Day Awards.

Mayor Medcalf applauded the innovative Australia Day activities planned by communities across the shire and thanked the many event organisers who worked hard to coordinate activities and bring the day together under the continuing COVID-19 restrictions.