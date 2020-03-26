Donna loses locks for a great cause

Donna Edwards has lost her locks to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

She took part in a World’s Greatest Shave event at the Condobolin RSL Club on Friday, 13 March.

Nathan Blackmore from Nate’s Hair had the honour of shaving her hair. Donna’s brother Caleb Robson also shaved his hair on the night.

Donna raised $717. She wanted to thank all those who helped her raise money, especially the Condobolin RSL Club.