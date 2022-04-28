Vaping has become popular among young people in Condobolin, the Lachlan Shire and across the state, but users need to be aware of the dangers associated with undertaking such an activity.

Vapes are not safe, according to NSW Health. They advise vapes can contain cancer-causing agents, toxins, heavy metals, and very fine particles that can cause adverse health effects.

NSW Health added vaping can have harmful, life-long impacts, especially on young people’s growing brains and bodies.

Research shows that one in five young people 16 to 24 years have vaped.

Parents, carers and young people need to ask the question – Do you know what you are vaping?

Vapes are colourful, with appealing flavours. Vapes can contain the same harmful chemicals found in bug spray, nail polish remover, weed killer and cleaning products.

“Vapes are not water,” the NSW Health website (www.health.nsw.gov.au/vaping) says.

“The main ingredient in vapes is propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine or glyercol. Vapes can contain the same harmful chemicals found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray. They just don’t put it on the pack.

“Vapes come in a number of flavours such as blueberry or bubble-gum that make them appealing.

“Vapes come in many shapes and sizes and can be made to look like everyday items including highlighters, pens, or USB memory sticks. Vapour from vapes does not usually have a strong odour but they may have a sweet smell depending on the flavour.

“Many vapes also contain nicotine, the same highly addictive substance found in tobacco cigarettes.

“Testing has shown that vapes labelled ‘nicotine-free’ can have high nicotine levels. People can think they are using nicotine-free vapes and can unknowingly quickly develop a nicotine addiction.

“While some chemicals in vapes are also used in food production and are generally considered safe when eaten, this does not mean they are safe when they are inhaled directly into the lungs.

“Vapes are often labelled incorrectly and can contain nicotine, even when they claim not to. The ingredients listed on vape packaging are commonly inaccurate and/or incomplete. Although vape packaging might list some ingredients, it may not include all chemicals in the vapour.”

Short-term health effects of vaping can include nausea, vomiting, mouth and airway irritation, chest pain and palpitations.

“Vaping can increase the odds of being diagnosed with asthma. Nicotine vapes can weaken the immune system,” the website said

“Regular nicotine use can also worsen stress and anxiety and can make you more susceptible to depressive symptoms.

“Too much nicotine from vapes can cause nicotine poisoning. Symptoms can vary, but can include sweating, racing heart rate and increased blood pressure, shaking and vomiting.

“Vapes can contain high levels of nicotine. Adolescence is a critical period for brain development and exposure to nicotine can have long-term health consequences, impacting memory, attention and learning.

“Even vapes that do not contain nicotine are still not safe and can have negative, long-lasting health outcomes for young people.”

So, as a parent or carer – what can you do?

Whether you suspect your child is vaping or not, take the time to talk to them about it and help them understand all of the risks. It is never too late to have the conversation.

Try to start the conversation with your child in a relaxed easy-going way, perhaps taking the cue from around you, a note from school, a news story about vaping, or seeing people vaping on the street.

If your child is vaping, encourage them to stop and let them know that help is available and you are there for them.

Learn about the different types of vapes available and the risks associated with using these products.

Set a good example by being tobacco or vape free.

Report those who are selling vapes to minors or selling vapes containing nicotine by completing the online reporting form or calling the Tobacco Information Line on 1800 357 412.