Travelling stock reserves (TSRs) are an extremely important refuge for many rare and endangered native plants, and fallen logs and standing dead wood can be part of their habitat.

Decaying timber and leaf litter are also important in the process of nutrient recycling back into the soil.

While firewood collection is not permitted on TSRs, you can apply for a permit to collect firewood from select state forests at https://fal.cn/3xb1Q

Anyone caught removing timber or disturbing vegetation (alive or dead) from a TSR can be fined up to $5,500.

To report any illegal activity on TSRs call Local Land Services on 1300 795 299, or the police assistance line on 131 444.