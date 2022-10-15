DISCOVERING SCIENCE

Lachlan Children Services After School Care celebrated National Science Week by conducting numerous fun experiments.

National Science Week is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology.

Recently, they discovered ‘Dancing Raisins’ and ‘Water Illusion’. For ‘Dancing Raisins’ they filled a glass cup with clear soda and then dropped some raisins in.

Children then watched as the raisins ‘danced’ around the cup and move. For the ‘Water Illusion’ children filled a glass cup with water and placed a pencil into it.

They could then see how looking from different angles made it not line up. They also drew an arrow on a piece of paper and held it behind the glass to see how it changed directions when looking through the glass.

On Tuesday, 16 August they conducted a Ping Pong Balloon, Oil and water mix and a climbing rainbow experiment.

For the Ping Pong Balloon experiment, children put a ping pong ball inside a balloon, then blew it up. They needed to have the ball at the opening of the balloon to hold the air in and so it wouldn’t deflate.

Children also combined food colouring into separate glass cups to conduct the oil and water experiment. They added drops of food coluring to a glass of oil and then watched it move around the glass but not mix together.

How do you make a Climbing Rainbow? Children created six different cups of coloured water. They then placed a piece of paper towel in each cup, connecting them all together and watched as the colour slowly climbs and makes a rainbow.