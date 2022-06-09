DISCOVERING NEW CONCEPTS

Condobolin Public School students in 5/6M have been exploring the concept of displacement using Mr Archimedes Bath by Pamela Allen as inspiration. In the book, every time Mr Archimedes has a bath with his friends, the water overflows. Somebody must be putting extra water in the bath. Is it Kangaroo? Or is it Goat or Wombat? Whoever it is, Mr Archimedes is going to find out. Pamela Allen is a phenomenon in the world of children’s books. In twenty-five years, she has produced thirty-two picture books; many of which have won prestigious awards and commendations both in Australia and overseas. Students were challenged to work out the relationship between cubic centimetres and millilitres and to explain displacement as seen in the story. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.