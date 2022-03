On Monday, 7 March St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin hosted the Wilcannia Forbes Diocese Swimming Carnival at the Condobolin Pool. “Thank you to all the wonderful parents and families who helped make our day run so smoothly,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “A big thank you to Mark and Kathy at the pool! “Congratulations to our swimmers who had a great day in the pool!” the post concluded. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.