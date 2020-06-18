DINING OUT AT CONDOBOLIN PRESCHOOL AND CHILDCARE CENTRE

The Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre held a ‘Dining with Friends’ experience on Tuesday, 2 June.

Educators cooked for the children and beautifully decorated the new dining room with table settings, flowers plus embellishments. The meal prepared was Spaghetti Bolognese.

The children will now enjoy similar events on a monthly basis.

This means all children between now and the end of the year will experience a cooked dining room meal for lunch.

The next date for their ‘Dining with Friends’ experience will be Wednesday, 1 July.

By Melissa Blewitt.