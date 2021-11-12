DINE AND DISCOVER VOUCHER PROGRAM EXTENDED

Lachlan Shire residents are once again being encouraged to dine and discover across NSW.

A further two $25 vouchers will be available to citizens from December, while businesses can apply for grants to make their dining venue more ‘al fresco’ friendly.

Participating businesses in Condobolin include The Railway Hotel, Happy Daze Coffee Lounge and Condobolin RSL Club, according to the Find a Dine and Discover NSW business section on the Service NSW website.

In Lake Cargelligo, you can use the vouchers at the Royal Mail Hotel and Commercial Hotel. At Tottenham the vouchers are welcomed at Tottenham Bowling Club.

NSW residents aged 18 years and over who are yet to apply will be able to do so until the program ends and will receive all six $25 vouchers. Participating businesses do not need to reapply. Those who want to join the program are encouraged to register, download the scanner app and get ready to redeem.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the expanded program will support residents across the State and encourage economic activity as part of the government’s economic recovery strategy.

“From Byron to Bega and Bellingen to Broken Hill, this is about supporting people to get out and have a meal or spend the day discovering their city while supporting businesses across NSW,” Mr Perrottet explained.

The state’s peak business organisation, Business NSW says the extension of the popular ‘Dine and Discover’ program will boost the recovery of the hospitality industry as it emerges from lockdown.

Formerly the NSW Business Chamber, Business NSW is the peak policy and advocacy body which has been representing businesses in NSW since 1826.

“This has been a successful program, and this extension will drive further activity into the hospitality sector,” Business NSW, Regional Manager – Western NSW, Business NSW, Vicki Seccombe, stated.

“We know that people are spending more than the $25 that the voucher contains, meaning businesses are not only benefitting from the stimulus, but are also gaining new customers.

“The hospitality sector has suffered immensely over the past two years, and we hope this support will encourage people to get out and about during Summer and enjoy what our local businesses have to offer. “Part of the package announced by the Government is for hospitality businesses to be provided $5,000 in grants to expand alfresco dining, where red tape will be cut to revive local street dining. “Importantly these grants are limited to 5,000 businesses on a first in first served basis, so I would encourage our Western NSW businesses who fit the criteria to get their application in as soon as possible.

“Our Local Councils have a huge part to play in the revitalisation of our local business communities, and the Government will also provide funds directly to Councils to improve our main streets and surrounding areas.

“Businesses are enthusiastic about the coming months as people return to their favourite cafes and restaurants, and this support will help a number of smaller businesses get back on their feet and employ fellow Australians,” Ms Seccombe concluded.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the additional $250 million investment by the NSW Government would help businesses recover from months of restrictions and encourage people to enjoy what they love most.

“We experienced the success of the Dine and Discover program when we reopened last time, which is why we are doubling down efforts with an additional two $25 vouchers – one for Dine and one for Discover venues,” he revealed.

“We are backing our businesses and helping hip pockets by expanding the program, in addition to extending existing vouchers until the end of June 2022.”

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the vouchers would again be delivered via the ServiceNSW app.

“You’ll find them in your ServiceNSW app in time for Summer or you can contact ServiceNSW and they can send them to you,” he advised. “To date, almost 4.8 million people have taken advantage of the voucher program since its launch in March, giving businesses a $430 million boost.”