DINAWAN’S CONNECTION SHARES CULTURAL KNOWLEDGE

On Friday, 30 June Steve Taylor of Dinawan’s Connection shared cultural knowledge and held dance workshops at Saint Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin. “Throughout the day all students participated with smiles on their faces and were curious to learn more about Aboriginal culture,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. “They also shared some of the Wiradjuri language they had learned this term. “It was wonderful to have Lachlan Children Services and Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre attend such a fun informative learning experience.” Image Credits: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.