DICK CELEBRATES A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE

Paul Gavel, Isabeau Gavel, Dick Gavel, Andrew Gavel along with (kneeling)Carolyn Gavel and Ian Porter enjoyed the occasion. Image Contributed.Paul Gavel, Isabeau Gavel, Dick Gavel, Andrew Gavel along with (kneeling)Carolyn Gavel and Ian Porter enjoyed the occasion. Image Contributed.

Posted By: Hayley February 14, 2022

Dick Gavel, of Condobolin, celebrated a magnificent milestone recently. He turned 90, and celebrated with a lunch at the Railway Hotel on 29 December. There were five 90-year-olds at the party – Jacki Ruston (nee Oxford), Harold Crouch, Brian Terry, Mr Gavel and the late Ron Logan. Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch and a beautifully decorated celebratory cake.

Dick Gavel with his sisters Louise Calton and Ann Tunks. Image Contributed.

Dick Gavel with Jacki Ruston (nee Oxford) who was a bridesmaid at Dick and his late wife Frances’s wedding. Image Contributed.

