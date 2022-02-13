DICK CELEBRATES A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE

Paul Gavel, Isabeau Gavel, Dick Gavel, Andrew Gavel along with (kneeling)Carolyn Gavel and Ian Porter enjoyed the occasion. Image Contributed.
Posted By: Hayley
February 14, 2022
Dick Gavel, of Condobolin, celebrated a magnificent milestone recently. He turned 90, and celebrated with a lunch at the Railway Hotel on 29 December. There were five 90-year-olds at the party – Jacki Ruston (nee Oxford), Harold Crouch, Brian Terry, Mr Gavel and the late Ron Logan. Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch and a beautifully decorated celebratory cake.
Dick Gavel with his sisters Louise Calton and Ann Tunks. Image Contributed.
Dick Gavel with Jacki Ruston (nee Oxford) who was a bridesmaid at Dick and his late wife Frances’s wedding. Image Contributed.