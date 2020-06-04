DIANA LEADING THE WAY

Condobolin’s Diana Fear has been chosen as one of 12 outstanding women with skills and a vision for agriculture that have been selected for the National Farmers’ Federation’s 2020 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.

The 2020 cohort hails from across the country and boasts a broad range of expertise from science, research and development; farm health and safety, education and farm business management.

Diana will be joined by Alexandra Thomas – Mount Osmond, South Australia, Alison Hamilton – Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Alysia Kepert – Perth, Western Australia, Fiona Marshall – Mulwala, New South Wales, Jaelle Bajada – Sydney, New South Wales, Jessica Fealy – Paddys Green, Queensland, Margaret Jewell – Brisbane, Queensland, Niki Ford – Brisbane, Queensland, Rebecca Staines – Albury, New South Wales, Sarah Parker – Undera, Victoria and Susie Green – Lenswood, South Australia.

The Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program is in its third year and is made possible by the support of a line-up of Australia’s leading voices across the government, business and advocacy community.

These Committed Partners include AgForce; AACo; AgriFutures Australia; BASF; Bayer; CANEGROWERS; Coles; Cotton Australia; CPC; Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment; FMC; Grains Research and Development Corporation; nbn; NSW Farmers; Nufarm; Nutrien Ag Solutions; Prime Super; Rabobank; Rimfire Resources; Rural Bank; Syngenta; WFI and Wine Australia.

The partners have committed to increasing gender diversity within their organisations and to reporting annually on their progress.

NFF President Fiona Simson said in the face of the challenges such as drought and most recently COVID-19, fostering farm sector leaders had never been more important.

“With some modifications to the schedule, the NFF was resolute in pressing ahead with the program at time when keeping in touch, albeit not in person, is crucial,” she explained.

From Thursday, 21 May, the 12 women will begin a five-month one-on-one mentoring program with a collective of experienced leaders as mentors and will take part in regular online personal development opportunities.

The NFF has a goal for agriculture to be a $100 billion industry by 2030. The 2030 Roadmap, the plan to achieve $100 billion, outlines a target to double the number of women in agriculture leadership roles by the same year.

“The Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program is making serious inroads towards this goal,” Ms Simson stated. “Graduates of the 2018 and 2019 programs, have gone on to assume Federal and state government-based board roles and to be high-profile female advocates and leaders for our sector.”

