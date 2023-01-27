DETOUR FROM CONDOBOLIN TO LAKE NOW IN PLACE FOR MOTORISTS

Changes have been made to the Condobolin to Lake Cargelligo detour. Booth Road has been closed due to significant pavement damage. Due to recent rain, roads that are unsealed are unsuitable for use. Motorists travelling from Condobolin are advised to use Lachlan Valley Way, The Gipps Way, Lake Cargelligo Road, Tullibigeal Road and Wyalong Road to access Lake Cargelligo. (See map ABOVE). Lachlan Shire Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while the Booth Road repairs are undertaken. Image Credit: Lachlan Shire Council.