DEMO DAY A BIG SUCESS IN CONDOBOLIN

New Holland’s Genesis T8 Series and a wide range of K-Line Ag seeding and tillage equipment were featured at a Demo Day in Condobolin on 9 February.

The event was hosted by McPhersons Parts and Service, Forbes Machinery Centre, and West Wyalong Machinery Centre, all part of Agricultural Equipment Holdings (AEH) Group.

The Demo Day followed a successful harvest season and showcased the latest machinery and equipment from New Holland and K-Line Ag as the area heads into seeding season.

A range of K-Line Ag machinery including MaxxRipper, SpeedTiller PowerFlex, Hay Rakes, Speed Chisel, and TrackAttack were all on display for local landholders to inspect. Demonstrations of these machines on the day provided attendees with key insights on all equipment.

According to an Elevate Communication press release, local New Holland dealerships are bringing the newest in on-farm automation and revolutionary technology to the Condobolin region.

“With New Holland’s innovative Precision Land Management Intelligence (PLMi), the Genesis T8 Series will give farmers insight into how they can use this technology to make informed agronomic decisions to improve their farming operations. Intuitive and fully integrated, PLMi increases farm productivity by providing real-time remote data display, real-time servicing reports and remote software update capabilities,” the press release explained.

“The SmartTrax included in the T8 are a key advancement in conventional tractor design and combines the in-field advantages of a wheeled tractor with the flotation and traction benefits of a tracked machine, ensuring maximum power and torque for dependable performance every use.”

K-Line machines on display included 29120 – 12.5m Powerflex Speedtiller; 3245 MaxxRipper 4.5m; 5042T 4.23m Speed Chisel; 2840D Track Attack; 2962P 6.25m Powerflext Speedtiller; 2935U 3.5m Trailing Universal Speedtiller; Duravee Plus HayRake; and 3460P 6m Trailing / Folding ThunderRipper.

Farmers were also able to see New Holland machines on display, which included the T9.560; T8.435 Smart Trax; T7.315 HD BluePower; T6020 and Loader; T6.180 BluePower; TH742L Elite Telehandler; E26C Mini Excavator; and L318 Skid Steer Loader.