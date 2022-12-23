DELIVERING CRITICAL SUPPORT

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Aboriginal Community Liaison officers delivered critical support to indigenous communities impacted by the devastating floodwaters in Condobolin and across the Central West.

Two teams of indigenous firefighters were recently deployed from Sydney to the worst-hit towns of Condobolin, Eugowra, Forbes and Parkes, also travelling to outlying missions.

“They engaged with local Aboriginal land councils, community elders and residents, linking them with emergency teams and frontline support services during the NSW State Emergency Service-led operation,” a statement from the FRNSW said.

“The liaison officers regularly attended briefings and meetings, and quickly shared information within their network, in a culturally appropriate way, during response and recovery efforts.

“Their important work also included pumping water out of inundated homes and businesses, washing away mud and debris, delivering drinking water and food to affected residents, installing smoke alarms within makeshift accommodation for those displaced, and connecting locals with mental health support services.

“The teams also met with political leaders, changed an elder’s flat tyre, helped pull off celebrations for a resident’s 82nd birthday, and handed kids FRNSW activity packs and fire hats.

FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said the work of the Aboriginal Community Liaison personnel boosted morale everywhere they went and reinforced local confidence in emergency services.

“The impacts of extreme weather events can be frightening and overwhelming for our communities,” Commissioner Baxter explained.

“Acknowledging the individual needs of community and working together, especially with our local First Nations people, has helped ensure those affected by this flood event have access to support and everyone feels appropriately supported in their recovery.”