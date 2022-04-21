DELICIOUS ALLERGY FREE ICE CREAM

Anyone travelling down the main street of Condobolin over the last few weekends may have noticed a bright green small food van parked opposite Chamen’s, in the carpark in front of the old Taylors Auto Garage.

As they pass, they will notice a regular crowd lined up in front of the van waiting for their soft serve ice-cream fix. No Moo 4 U has arrived in Condo offering their delicious brand of dairy, gluten, nut and allergy free options with multiple flavours and cone and sundae options.

Condobolin local Mellissa Speer and her Family in Yeppoon Qld have created the Brand No Moo 4 U and are franchising across Australia, Condobolin being one of the first with many to follow.

Mellissa’s sister is severely allergic to dairy and was always missing out… Their mother Nicole had enough of seeing her daughter miss out so she decided to do something about it…. And so No Moo 4 U came about.

Along their No Moo journey they discovered that many people were missing out due to their dietary needs, that special dietary customers want fun food experiences too so they decided to close the gap with an inclusive product.

We sourced the very best ingredients and after some trial and error created a premium, creamy, delicious soft serve range that is also gluten free and vegan so everybody can enjoy together.

Our local vendor is Mellissa owner of No Moo 4 U Central NSW says “What we hear most from our customers is: “So many options, we can’t choose!” All of our soft serves, toppings and cone ingredients are certified vegan, gluten free, nut free and dairy free.”

“The other important issue to note which is so important in this era is that No Moo 4 U practices zero plastic waste.” Mellissa said.

“No Moo 4 U is environmentally responsible and all of our packaging, garbage bags, cups and spoons are plant based and 100% compostable in your home compost bin.”

Mellissa continued “We want everyone to be able to enjoy an ice-cream and for parents to feel sure their kids are safely able to enjoy a treat just like all those people with no allergies. We stand for inclusion and our motto is “Nobody Misses Out.”

No Moo 4 U is available at Markets, Events, Kids Birthday and Private Parties and Group Bookings. They provide Peace of mind for parents of children with allergies so that nobody misses out on being able to enjoy our yummy treats and nobody is made to feel different.

No Moo 4 U is accredited by Coeliac Australia, certified dairy free, No Coconut bases used. It is certified vegan friendly and staff are trained in allergy food safety. As an added bonus it also practices zero plastic waste.

If you are interested in hiring No Moo for U for a party or event then ring Mellissa Speer on 0499 427 770