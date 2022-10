On Friday 14th October, Dee-Verse Karaoke brought some fun, laughs and music to the Royal Mail Hotel in Lake Cargelligo. The Karaoke business is run by Dee Dee McGrory, who offers her services to pubs, clubs, weddings, private functions and more! The evening was a hit with those that attended. Source: Royal Mail Hotel. Image Credits: Deeverse Karaoke Facebook Page.