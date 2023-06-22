DEDICATION OF LOCAL FIRE AND RESCUE NSW MEMBERS RECOGNISED

The dedication and commitment of fire fighters is second to none.

On Wednesday, 7 June local Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) members of Condobolin Brigade were recognised for their work in the 2019/2020 bushfire season.

Deputy Captain Steven Brasnett, Retained Fire Fighter (RFF) John Small, RFF Nathan Dodgson, RFF Guy Marchant and RFF Michael Fyfe were all awarded the National Emergency Medal. RFF Brady Black was also involved in the 2019/2020 Bushfire Emergency. He was needed for four days, but due to the criteria being five days or more to qualify for the Medal, he did not receive the same accolade as other members, but nevertheless showed his commitment to protecting lives and property.

The National Emergency Medal is awarded to a person who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally significant emergencies in Australia.

These Condobolin members travelled to Ballina Shire, the Blue Mountains, Eurobadalla and the Bega Valley Shires, the Hawkesbury area as well as Tumbarumba and Wagga Wagga. During the bushfires the firemen were required to give protection of lives and property during this major emergency period.

Also on the night, RFF Nathan Dodgson, RFF Anton Jacobson and RFF Russell Keen were presented with the National Medal for 15 Years Service in the Condobolin Brigade.

Captain Michael Malouf was also given another Clasp to go with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 40 Years of Service.

Following the presentation, family members and Inspector Matt Goldman enjoyed snacks and mingling together.