DEBUTANTES SHINE

The 2022 debutantes and their partners were received by Reverend Natalie Quince (All Saints Anglican Church, Condobolin) at the Combined Anglican and St Joseph’s P and F Debutante Ball held at the Condobolin RSL Club Auditorium last Saturday night (5 November).

The following descriptions were read out on the night by compere Hannah Ridley.

Attending our debutantes this evening is a gorgeous young couple, our flowergirl and pageboy. Our beautiful Flowergirl is Emily Lister and she is accompanied by handsome Page-Boy, Samuel Tyson.

Emily is the daughter of Karen Worthington and Jason Lister and Samuel is the son of Vicki and Tom Tyson.

Emily’s gorgeous Oui Babe dress that features a full-length straight tulle skirt. The bodice is covered in a soft lace with flutter sleeves and a scalloped back. Her dress is finished off with a beautiful rose flower crown.

Samuel is outfitted to match the debutante’s partners. Like Samuel they are attired in black single breasted dinner suits. The coats have a satin lapelled collar and their suits are teamed with white wing-collar shirts accessorized with black vests and bow ties and a white satin pocket handkerchief.

Our first debutante of the 2022 Ball is KIARA KENDALL. Kiara is partnered by Lane Doyle. Kiara is the daughter of Matthew and Charmaine Kendall and Lane is the son of Damien and Fiona Doyle.

Kiara is wearing a classic gorgeous Tania Olsen Mikado Satin Gown. The V-neckline bodice features soft spaghetti straps, a subtle waistband and a mid back, with the flowing skirt moving ever so effortlessly. The best feature of the gown, pockets! So simple, so elegant.

ELIZA SAUNDERS is our second debutante this evening. She is partnered by Jesse Pawsey. Eliza is the daughter of Jessica Davies and Shannon Saunders and Jesse is the son of Debbie Grogan and the late Allan Pawsey.

Eliza is wearing a stunning Tania Olsen Gown. Her gown features a fitted lace bodice with a v-neckline set with spaghetti straps that fall into a semi-open back. From the waistline falls an A-line silhouette floor length skirt with layers of soft tulle to give it shape.

QUANIKA COLLISS is partnered by Corey Herbert. Quanika is the daughter of Roberta Turnbull and Hank Collis. Corey is the son of Kristy Hoskins and Corey Herbert.

Quanika’s gown has a soft scooped neckline and is exquisitely beaded in sequins and beads on the bodice. The Cinderella style full tulle skirt has soft gatherings at the waistline and fullness at the hemline giving the fairy tale look. Matching sequins and beads are scattered down the skirt of her gown giving that finishing touch. Quanika’s gown in designed by Nicolina.

JESSICA HUTCHINGS Is our fourth debutante. She is partnered by Joel Nagle. Jessica’s guardians are Casey Owens and Mitchell Pearce and she is the granddaughter of the late Beryl Hutchings. Joel is the son of Sarah Baxter and Trent Nagle.

This evening Jessica is wearing a beautiful chiffon dress with a softly gathered A-line skirt. The bodice features wide straps with a subtly plunging neckline in the front and back. Gathers on the bust mirror the gathers on the skirt and a wide band defines the waist.

KIEARA TANSWELL is partnered by Jamahl Coe. Kieara is the daughter of Breanna Tanswell and Scott Speering. Jamahl is the son of Belinda Coe.

Kieara wears a simply stunning gown tonight! The beaded patterned lace bodice with low scoop back and beaded double straps compliments the silky chiffon skirt.

TATTREARNA CAPEWELL is partnered by Patrick Hundy. Tattrearna is the daughter of Jarret and Nicole Kirby and Patrick is the son of Boof and Angela Hundy.

Tattrearna is wearing a beautiful Tania Olsen Gown. Her dreamy gown features a sweetheart illusion neckline with a mid- v back. The fitted, floral embroided lace bodice continues through to the sheer straps, completing this fairy tale dress. From the waist falls a full, tulle skirt, making her gown so playful, fun and of course beautiful.

HALLE B-WILLIAMS is partnered by Xavier Grimshaw. Halle is the daughter of Colin and Natasha Brotherton and Xavier is the son of Ian and Abby Grimshaw.

Halle is wearing a beautiful, elegant gown crafted out of high shine stretch jersey, featuring wide straps with a deep v neckline with pin tuck detailing. The boned bodice, sheer illusion front panel and gathered waistband are finished with a flowing skirt featuring pockets which falls elegantly to the floor.

AMALI HAWORTH is partnered by Jay Haworth. Amali is the daughter of Helena Hutchings and Luke Haworth and Jay is the son of Maree and James Haworth.

Amali is wearing a beautiful tulle and lace Tania Olsen gown. Her gown features a structured bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline set with thick straps that fall into a v-back. The entirety of the bodice is adorned with intricate 3D floral lack detailing with mesh inserts across the front and sides. From the waistline fall an A-line silhouette floor length skirt that is also embellished with thoughtfully placed lace detailing.

Our final debutante of the 2022 Ball is LAYLAH ELHASSAN. Laylah is partnered by Ryan Goodsell. Laylah is the daughter of Alison O’Regan and Brett Arnold and Ryan is the son of Mark and Donna Goodsell.

Laylah’s stunning gown of soft chiffon creates an elegant and timeless look. The gown features thin spaghetti straps a round neckline. Pin tucks at the waist ensure the flowing chiffon skirt falls softly to the floor. So simple and elegant.

The beautiful debutantes and their partners then took part in the Presentation Dance, a variation of The Pride of Erin.

Dance instructors Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla worked so expertly with the Debs and their partners to create a graceful performance. The debutants and their partners danced to the song ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran.

Reverend Natalie Quince, All Saints Anglican Church, Condobolin, then addressed the crowd and officially declared the Ball open.

Jessica Hutchings escorted by her partner Joel Nagle, responded on behalf of the debutantes.

Mrs Ridley offered a special thanks to the Combined Anglican and St Joseph’s Pand F Ball Committee, Jan Lewis, Helen Elias, Nicole Leighton, Kathy Parnaby and Simone Grimmond (Mrs Ridley is also part of the Committee). Mrs Ridley also thanked Charmaine Kendall, Fiona Doyle and their band of helpers for their efforts decorating the Auditorium.

The proceedings then moved to the cutting of the cake. This year Halle B-Williams and her partner Xavier Grimshaw had the honour of cutting the cake, which was generously donated by Halle’s family and made by Lisa Elias.

At the end of the formalities, the audience was treated to a special dance performance by dance instructors Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla.