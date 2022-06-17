DEBUTANTES SHINE AT COMBINED BALL

An excited group of people gathered at the Condobolin RSL Club Auditorium on Saturday, 21 May, to see seven lovely ladies and their partners shine at the 2022 Combined Anglian and St Joseph’s P and F Debutante Ball. Presentation Compere for the evening was Hannah Ridley. Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, received the Debs. He was accompanied by the matron of honour for the 2022 ball, Mrs Dianne Smith. Other members of the Official party were Mr Doug Ridley and Mrs Sue Thomas representing the Anglican Church, St Joseph’s P and F President and Treasurer Mr Gerard Elias and, Mrs Nicole Leighton. A special thank you was extended to Vicki Swadling, and to the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation for their generous contribution to the Ball. Flower Girl was Georgia Connell, who is the daughter of Marcus and Sarah Connell, and Page Boy was Nicholas Brangwin, who is the son of David and Susi Brangwin. DRM Music provided the entertainment. From all reports, the event was a great success with everyone having a wonderful time. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.