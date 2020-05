Julie Maxwell (nee Laing) of Condobolin passed away peacefully in Nepean Hospital on the 18th of April 2020 at the age of 81 years.

Beloved wife of Ian (dec’d), mother of Tracy, Carolyn and Anthony. Grandmother of Zoe, Thomas, Amy, Aidan, Callum and Georgina. Sister of Betty, Ian and Judy.

Due to government regulations a private family funeral will take place.

Forever in our hearts.