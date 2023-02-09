DAVID TAKES HOME ENVIRONMENTAL CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, 2023 Lachlan Shire Australia Day Ambassador Carolyn Mee, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, Lachlan Shire Councillor Melissa Rees and Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

David Matheson (Condobolin) was the recipient of the 2023 Lachlan Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year Award.
David Matheson’s citation read: “David played an instrumental part in catching and relocating over 260 native fish from Gum Bend Lake when the lake dried up. This resulted in the Department of Primary Industries forming a full time drought rescue unit. A devoted volunteer of the DPI’s Fishcare Program, David educates people on responsible freshwater fishing practices and the importance of protecting native fish for a sustainable fishing future.”