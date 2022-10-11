DAVID RIDES THROUGH LAKE

On Sunday 2nd October, David Batterham rode through Lake Cargelligo while on his 1,700km ride to raise funds for Dementia Australia.

David began his trip in Griffith and will ride through Hillston, Lake Cargelligo, Condobolin, Fifield, Tullamore, Tottenham, Nevertire, Warren, Gulargambone, Coonamble, Baradine, Coonabarabran, Gunnedah, Tamworth, Manilla, Barraba, Bingara, Inverell, Warialda, Yallaroi, North Star and finally finish in Goondiwindi.

To cheer David on, Lake and All Care hosted a BBQ at Dead Man’s Point (below). The BBQ raised a total of $360 thanks to some generous donations.

Source: Laken Picking via Tullibigeal Noticeboard Facebook group. Image Credit: Griffith to Goondiwindi – Doing it for Dementia Facebook page.