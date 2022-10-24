DAVID PEDALS THROUGH TULLAMORE

David Batterham is currently on a 1700km trip from Griffith to Goondiwindi by bike to raise money and awareness for people with Dementia.

David conquered the same challenge last year with a 1262km ride from Goondiwindi to Griffith followed by 5km swim.

On day 3, after riding from Griffith through Hillston, Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin, David ended up in Tullamore.

Anna from Tullamore Hotel offered David a place to stay and a nice cold beer.

After a good night’s rest, David was off again for his next stop at Tottenham.

Image Credits: Griffith to Goondiwindi – Doing it for Dementia Facebook Page.