David Batterham is currently on a challenging bike ride to raise money for Dementia Australia. On Day 4 he travelled from Tullamore to Tottenham. He enjoyed walking around getting to see the community and sharing his stories. Many locals donated towards his cause. After a lovely night at the Tottenham Hotel, David set off on his bike in the rainy and windy weather to his next destination, Nyngan. Image Credits: Griffith to Goondiwindi – Doing it for Dementia Facebook Page.