DAVE AND PAULEEN PLAY WELL

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Social bowls Thursday 20th May, five ladies played a game of Triples with Judy Johnson leading for both sides. A great game, with no defeated players, Judy, Liz Goodsell, and Beryl Field had a 14-14 draw with Judy, Janelle Taylor and Colleen Helyar. Congratulations to Janelle on her two yard sticks.

Major Singles , quarter final game between Zena Jones and Pam was played on Friday 21st May. Pam’s bowling experience proved too strong for Zena, 25-7.

It was great to have a number of supporters, encouraging both players and reaping the rewards of a good game, the score was no indication of this match.

One Semi final of the Major Singles was played Monday 24th between Danielle Thompson and Pam Nicholl. What a game, Danielle won the first end, then both players won ends alternating from start to finish. Turn the lights on Michael, play continued into evening. Danielle scoring one shot in the last end to defeat Pam 25-24. Danielle into the final of the 2021 Major Club Singles. The remaining Semi final of the Major Singles is between Marilyn Seton and Pauleen Dimos, play or forfeit on or before Saturday 29th May. Danielle waiting to see who will be the next to play. The final of this event to be played on or before Saturday 12th June.

Second round of Club Championship Fours was played on Saturday 22nd May, another beautiful day for bowls. Yvonne Johnson, Margaret Dopper, Beryl Field and Pam Nicholl defeated Janelle Taylor, Liz Goodsell, Felicity Saunders and Marilyn Seton 26-13.

Saturday and Sunday 22nd and 23rd, SSDWBA Mixed Pairs were played at West Wyalong S&C Club. Congratulations to David Carter (Jnr) and Pauleen Dimos who, after a fifteen team sectional play of four bowl pairs by fifteen ends on Saturday, qualified in the top eight teams to return on Sunday.

In a Quarter final round, they defeated Stella and Bill Robertson (Temora Exies) 14-11. Semi final, they defeated Sally Hedger and Craig Sutton (W/W S&C) 13-7. In the Final, they were defeated by Fiona Hartwig and Tony Parkes (W/W S&C) 16-5.

Fiona and Tony qualify for the Mixed Pairs Regional Play-Offs to be held at Ariah Park on the June long weekend.

On the draw for Social bowls Thursday 27th May are Beryl Field

and Yvonne Johnson. Bowlers please note change in draw.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

HALF NIP.