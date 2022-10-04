DASHANTI WINS DRAWING COMPETITION

Lake Cargelligo Central School student Dashanti Johnson (right) and Ty Hayward from Tullibigeal Central School are the winners in the Lower Lachlan Community Services Drawing Competition.

Both Dashanti and Ty’s drawings will be used on the covers of the LLCS ‘Stronger Communities’ Cookbook and will receive a prize for their efforts.

The cookbook is to be released on Thursday 29th September at Liberty Park in Lake Cargelligo during a ‘Stronger Communities’ BBQ.

All other entries in the cookbook will be featured throughout the book.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.