DARRIWELL RAM SALE REACHES $20,000 TOP

The Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino Studs held a very successful annual Ram Sale at Trundle on Friday, 10 September.

A top price of $20,000 was paid for Lot 2, which was sold to Boomey Park located at Molong. This sale set an on-property record price, with 97 of the 100 lots offered sold at auction for an average of $3,164.

The rams were described as “productive, dual purpose, free combing”.

Trundle’s Russell Jones, the vendor from Darriwell Merinos was decidedly pleased with the auction results. “Thanks to our dedicated and loyal clients and Russell’s sheer hard work and passion,” a post on the Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino Studs Facebook Page read.

Another post on the Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino Studs Facebook Page stated: “A great team of free growing poll merino and merinos with good growth rates and long stapled, crimpy, bright nourished wools. Darriwell blood ewes attract a premium in surplus ewe sales due to their frame and wool quality. This dual purpose package has been developed over the last 10 years to exceed modern needs.”

The sale was handled by the Australian Wool Network, with Jason Harden and Luke Chudleigh, from McCarron Cullinane sharing the auctioneering.