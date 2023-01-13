DANIELLE PLAYS WELL

The State Rookie Singles Qualifying Round was held recently and six local players travelled to Parkes Railway Club to compete. Mel Rees and Zena Jones lost both their games, both played well and Zena lost both her games by a single point. Cath Thompson and Dave Carter Jnr both had one big win but lost their other game again both played well, Cath defeating the Parkes Railway singles champion and having to play three games. Danielle Thompson (right) and Braden Davis (left) both won their two games and then had to play each other. Dannielle defeated Braden needing a margin of seven to go through to the next round, she got eight. Danielle defeated Brayden 17 – 9. From all reports it was a cracker of a game to watch. In the next game, Danielle was sitting on ten all score, unfortunately her opponent got up on the last ends and won seventeen ten. A great effort by Danielle. Image Credit: Cathy Thompson.