DANIELLE DOES VERY WELL

Condobolin’s Danielle Thompson recently competed at the Women’s State Champion of Champion Singles at Port Macquarie which ran from 26 June to 29 June 2022. After advancing through the sectionals, she unfortunately lost in the first round of the finals but had a great time and met some tremendous people. She is pictured here with Dawn Hayman (Runner Up) who has won this event twice and 18 international appearances and Karen Murphy (Winner) who has four Commonwealth Games medals, eight World outdoor Championship medals and played 668 games for Australia. Image Credit: Cathy Thompson.