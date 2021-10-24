DANIELLE AND PAM TO CONTEST FINAL

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Thursday 7th October, eight ladies turned up for Social bowls. Two games of three bowl pairs were played. Tracy Powell and Pam Nicholl defeated Colleen Helyar and Yvonne Johnson 16-14.

Jenny Tickle and Beryl Field defeated Liz Goodsell and Pauleen Dimos 18-10.

Our October meeting was held on Thursday commencing at 6.00pm. After sorting through tones of Covid correspondence it has been decided to trust our luck and plan to hold our Christmas party in December. All ideas would be appreciated.

Future commencing time of our Meetings of 6.00pm will remain, thanks to the extra working ladies whom attended the meeting.

Our November meeting will be held on Wednesday 10th November, start time 6pm.

Saturday 9th October the semi final of the Handicap Singles was played, between Jenny Tickle and Danielle Thompson. Both player had handicaps of five shots, there fore both players were off scratch.

Danielle defeated Jenny 31-16, the score didn’t give a picture of the closeness of the match. Players fighting for all shots, congratulations Danielle, commiserations Jenny. Thank you to Pam Nicholl for marking this game.

The final of the Handicap Singles will be between Pam Nicholl and Danielle Thompson. Pam is on a handicap of one shot while Danielle has a five shot handicap.

Will four shots start be enough for Danielle, to stay ahead of Pam, either way this is going to be a cracker of a match.

The last remaining game in the second round of Consistency Singles is between Judy Johnson and Margaret Dopper, play or forfeit on or before Saturday 16th October.

The winner of this match will advance to the third round, semi final, where Danielle Thompson is waiting. Zena Jones will play Pam Nicholl in the other semifinal. Play or forfeit on or before Saturday 30th October for both semifinals.

The second round of the Club Triples Championship, semifinals, are dated, play or forfeit on or before Saturday 23rd October.

Mel Rees, Zena Jones, and Felicity Saunders will play Margret Dopper, Beryl Field and Pam Nicholl.

Yvonne Johnson, Wendy Ryan and Judy Johnson will play Liz Goodsell, Jenny Tickle and Colleen Helyar.

On the draw for Social bowls for this Thursday 14th October are Yvonne Johnson and Pauleen Dimos. Next Thursday 21st October are Colleen Helyar and Beryl Field. All players in Club Championships, Social Bowls, or for any use of the Club’s facilities MUST provide proof of their double COVID-19 vaccinations to Management from Monday 11th October 2021.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe,